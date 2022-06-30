Ghana’s Jeffrey Schlupp begins preseason training with Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp has begun pre-season training with Crystal Palace this week.

The Ghanaian winger was spotted training alongside his teammates, with several Academy players stepping up to join the senior side at the Academy ground as they prepare for the new season, which begins in August.

Palace will travel to Singapore and Australia as part of their pre-season preparations before facing Montpellier in their final friendly before the season opener against Arsenal on Friday, August 5th.

Palace have offered a new contract to secure the future of Schlupp, who is valued at £7.2 million.

Schlupp joined Palace for £9 million from Leicester City and has proven to be an excellent servant.

The 29-year-old Premier League winner has made 162 appearances for the Eagles and remains a key part of Patrick Vieira's plans in South East London.

After it was confirmed that the club would retain the services of Jordan Ayew, Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur, and James Tomkins, it now appears that Schlupp may be set to earn new terms.

According to reports, 'talks are underway' with the versatile left-footer as Vieira looks to reshape the squad at Selhurst Park.

Last season, Schlupp scored four goals and provided two assists in 32 league appearances – primarily in a new central midfield role – highlighting a continued key role in the squad and a potential reinvented career in a previously unfamiliar position.