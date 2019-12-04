GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghana’s Jeffrey Schlupp hails teamwork after powering Crystal Palace to win against AFC Bournemouth

Published on: 04 December 2019
Ghana’s Jeffrey Schlupp hails teamwork after powering Crystal Palace to win against AFC Bournemouth
Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp has attributed Crystal Palace’s victory against AFC Bournemouth to tremendous ‘team work’.

Palace endured a difficult period in the game after they went down to ten men following an early red card to Mamadou Sakho.

For the second game in a row, Schlupp came off the bench to score for the Eagles, with the former Leicester City man netting the only goal of the game after a fine solo run from full-back.

The versatile attacker took to Twitter to hail the performance of the team in the game.

?s=21

The win has taken Palace to 5th on the standings with 21 points after 15 round of matches.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments