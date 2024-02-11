Ghana’s Nathaniel Adjei delivers stunning display as FC Lorient end Reims hoodoo

Ghana defender Nathaniel Adjei was at his typical high level when FC Lorient ended their five-match winless streak against Stade Reims in the French top-tier league on Sunday.

FC Lorient had the more opportunities in the first half, but they were not converted, as the half finished in a stalemate.

Regis Les Bris’ men needed a 70th minute goal to open the scoring at Stade du Moustoir.

Greek forward Panos Katseris sent a perfectly weighted ball to Mohamed Bamba to nod home.

In regulation time, with three minutes remaining, Bamba Dieng received the ball on the right side and found former Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko with a beautiful carpet pass to finish the goal from close range.

With the triumph, FC Lorient has ended their five-match winless curse against Stade Reims.

FC Lorient have been resolute at the back since Nathaniel Adjei joined from Hammarby during the winter transfer market.

The Brittany-based club have conceded just once in their two-match winning run.

Now, with 19 points from 21 games, FC Lorient is sitting at 15th spot.

FC Lorient will engage Strasbourg FC at Stade de la Meinau in Matchday 22 on Sunday.