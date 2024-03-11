Ghana's next big thing: 11-year-old Joel Achiok taking third-tier league by storm

Eleven-year-old Joel Achiok is making headlines in Ghana's third-tier football league as the youngest player in its history.

Achiok, who plays for Nima-based Montreal FC, has started in most of the team's matches and has already received an invitation to join the Ghana youth national teams.

Achiok's impressive skills on the field have caught the attention of coaches and fans alike, and he is quickly becoming a rising star in Ghanaian football.

Despite his young age, Achiok has shown a level of maturity and skill that belies his years, leading many to believe that he has a bright future ahead of him.

Achiok's passion for football began at a young age, and he has been honing his skills ever since.

He joined Montreal FC and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually earning a spot on the first team.

Achiok's success on the field has not only brought recognition to himself but also to his family and community.

Achiok's rise to fame has also inspired other young footballers in his community, who now look up to him as a role model.

His success serves as a reminder that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible, no matter how old you are.

He aims to play to the very highest level in football.