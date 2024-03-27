Ghana's Otto Addo concedes subpar performance in friendlies, vows to strengthen team for World Cup qualifiers

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has admitted that the team's performance in the two friendlies during the international break 'was not good enough'.

The Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to their West African rivals Nigeria on Friday at the Grande Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

In hoping to rebound from the loss to Nigeria, Ghana were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Uganda in the second friendly match at the same venue on Tuesday.

Addo, who was reappointed as head coach to replace Chris Hughton, emphasized the need to create more chances and also improve in finishing.

"The football we played was not good enough. We should have created more chances, especially in the final third. Finishing must be better, but I have to say this is what I expected. The last games before I came, generally, we were not good."

The former Ghana international midfielder remains optimistic that the Black Stars will get better in the next international window in June once he gets a full complement of the team.

"We hope that key players from this team will come back so we are stronger in June. We got a lot of answers to a lot of open questions from these matches. Positive but also negative answers, to be honest."

Ghana will take on Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.