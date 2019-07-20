Ghana’s Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah set to disclose AFCON budget on Tuesday

Ghana’s Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah is set to appear before Parliament on Tuesday to reveal the 2019 AFCON budget as well as answer questions relating to Ghana’s poor performance at the tournament.

There were questions raised concerning the budget for this year’s tournament prior to the start of the competition by fans and the media but the sector Minister failed to disclose the budget.

Unconfirmed reports had suggested that the Ministry had budgeted $15 million for the competition.

During Parliaments last session on Friday, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, announced that the sector minister will be in the House either Tuesday or Wednesday, to deliver a statement on the poor performance of the Black Stars at the just ended tournament.

Ras Mubarak, a Member or Parliament also demanded answers for what he described as an abysmal performance by the Black Stars in the competition after exiting at the Round of 16 stage.

Members of Parliament have expressed concerns over the Black Stars’ disappointing performance which saw them exit the tournament after a defeat by Tunisia at Ismailia Sports Stadium in Egypt.

The Sports Minister will be expected to disclose the full budget spent on the Black Stars.