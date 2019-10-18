Ghana's Sports Ministry settle air fares of Black Meteors players

Spokesperson for Ghana’s Sports Minister, Kofi Asare Brako, has revealed that the Ministry has settled the air fares of the 12-foreign based players of Ghana’s U-23 side who came down to honor the game against Algeria in September in the AFCON U-23 qualifiers.

As reported by Ghana’s football leading website, GHANAsoccernet.com on the issue, the foreign-based players had to buy their own tickets to Ghana for the game.

In a statement released by Kofi Asare Brako, the Sports Ministry has paid all the monies due these players who flew from their base in Europe to Ghana for the final AFCON U-23 qualifier.

“All monies due the players for the tickets purchased for the Ghana-Algeria game that ensured their qualification to the tournament have been paid to the 12 players who flew from their Europe base for the said assignment”.

He further said, the Ghana Football Association has been tasked to contact the respective clubs of the foreign based players so the Ministry will purchase tickets of the invited players to camp.

“The Acting General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Alex Asante has been tasked to contact their teams abroad for their release so we can purchase their tickets on time as they join their colleagues at home before they emplane for the tournament early next month”.

“The team will receive all the needed support as they continue with preparations ahead of the next month’s Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt, he concluded.

Ghana’s Black Meteors will begin their campaign in the tournament against Cameroon on November 8, 2019.