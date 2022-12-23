Ghana's World Cup star Mohammed Kudus honoured by Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces have honoured Black Stars attacker Kudus Mohammed for his performance at the recently concluded 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The award was presented to the promising star by the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

The Ajax forward was a standout for the Black Stars in Group H, scoring twice and assisting once in three games against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

After scoring a brace in Ghana's 3-2 win over South Korea, the 21-year-old became the first Ghanaian player to score twice in a World Cup game.

Despite Kudus' highly rated performances, the Black Stars were eliminated in the group stage after a 0-2 loss to Uruguay.

Kudus is preparing to resume the 2022-2023 season with Ajax Amsterdam after reuniting with his teammates.

This season, the former Nordsjaelland player has 10 goals and two assists in 21 games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Kudus has been linked to several European clubs, including Barcelona, Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea.