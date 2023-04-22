Ghana's Zubairu Ibrahim scores to propel FK Jedinstvo Ub to victory against Novi Sad

Ghana forward Zubairu Ibrahim found the back of the net again for FK Jedinstvo Ub in their win over Novi Sad in Serbia's second division on Friday.

Having scored in the previous game against Macva Sabac last weekend, the former King Faisal star opened the scoring for his side after 21 minutes to put them ahead in their 31st league fixture of the season.

Having succeeded in checking the early threats by their opponents, Zubairu completed a good attack by connecting a long cross from the right flank which crept into the box.

With two more goals in the game, the young Ghanaian forward and his team strolled to a 3-0 victory to take all three points.

Marko Adamovic scored in the 65th minute and Kwaku Karikari scored in the 68th minute for FK Jedinstvo Ub.

Igor Milanovic came on for Zubairu Ibrahim in the 59th minute, while Filip Avric came on for Kwaku Karikari, another Ghanaian in the 79th.

Since joining the Serbian club in the middle of the season, the forward has five goals.

With 47 points, Jedinstvo have now moved to fourth place while they await the remaining matches of matchday 31. They are hoping to book a place in the top flight for next season's campaign.