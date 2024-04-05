GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 05 April 2024
Gideon Adjei: Former goalkeeper-turned-striker at Inter Allies scores four goals in Division Two League
Gideon Adjei scored four goals for Inter Allies in the Volta Region Division Two League.

The player who notched up four goals for Inter Allies in the Volta Regional Division 2 league once donned the gloves as a goalkeeper for the club.

Gideon Adjei etched his name into club history with a stellar performance last Saturday, bagging four goals in the 7-0 thrashing of Galaxy FC.

Adjei's tally now stands at seven goals from 11 league appearances in the third-tier.

His journey with Inter Allies FC is a tale of transformation and triumph. Adjei initially joined the club’s junior side, Cedar Stars Academy, in the 2021/2022 season as a goalkeeper.

However, his innate talent and goal-scoring instincts could not be contained. Recognizing his exceptional abilities, the decision was made to convert him into a striker—a move that would prove to be a masterstroke.

The transition proved to be a stroke of genius, as Adjei swiftly made his mark, notching up three hat-tricks before earning a well-deserved promotion to the senior team, Inter Allies FC.

With Inter Allies nurturing and honing talents, Adjei could very well be the next player to make waves in Europe.

Last week, the former FA Cup semi-finalists completed the transfer of their player Rufai Mohammed to Swedish Allsvenskan side IF Elfsborg, adding to their impressive list of players sold to foreign clubs, particularly in Scandinavia.

