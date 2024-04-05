Gideon Adjei: Former goalkeeper-turned-striker at Inter Allies scores four goals in Division Two League

The player who notched up four goals for Inter Allies in the Volta Regional Division 2 league once donned the gloves as a goalkeeper for the club.

Gideon Adjei etched his name into club history with a stellar performance last Saturday, bagging four goals in the 7-0 thrashing of Galaxy FC.

Adjei's tally now stands at seven goals from 11 league appearances in the third-tier.

His journey with Inter Allies FC is a tale of transformation and triumph. Adjei initially joined the club’s junior side, Cedar Stars Academy, in the 2021/2022 season as a goalkeeper.

However, his innate talent and goal-scoring instincts could not be contained. Recognizing his exceptional abilities, the decision was made to convert him into a striker—a move that would prove to be a masterstroke.

The transition proved to be a stroke of genius, as Adjei swiftly made his mark, notching up three hat-tricks before earning a well-deserved promotion to the senior team, Inter Allies FC.

Gideon Adjei receives special recognition from our technical Director Mr. William Klutse after his outstanding 4-goal performance against Galaxy FC. Fun fact😃| He initially joined our junior team as a goalkeeper before transitioning into a striker 🔴⚪️🔵 #iafc | #ElevenIsToOne pic.twitter.com/TeN2BptEPS — Inter Allies FC (@InterAlliesFC) April 4, 2024

With Inter Allies nurturing and honing talents, Adjei could very well be the next player to make waves in Europe.

Last week, the former FA Cup semi-finalists completed the transfer of their player Rufai Mohammed to Swedish Allsvenskan side IF Elfsborg, adding to their impressive list of players sold to foreign clubs, particularly in Scandinavia.