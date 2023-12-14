GIF Sundsvall secure Abdul Halik Hudu's return, bolstering midfield with a 3-year contract

GIF Sundsvall has officially welcomed back Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Halik Hudu as he returns to the club following his 2020 loan stint with AFC Eskilstuna.

Securing his presence for the next three years, Hudu's football journey commenced at Accra Youth FC before launching his professional career with Inter Allies.

The budding talent inked a 3.5-year deal with Hammarby IF in early 2018, spending the 2019 season on loan at IK Frej.

During the Swedish Superettan 2020 season, he featured in 21 games for GIF and later played with AFC Eskilstuna.

Born in March 2000, Hudu is known for his ball-confidence, adept pressure-solving skills, and diligence across all game phases.

GIF manager Joel Cedergren, expressing optimism, remarked;

"Hudu is a ball-confident player who is good at solving pressure. He works hard in all stages of the game and has great experience from playing in Superettan. With Jonas Olsson, Ludvig Svanberg, and Abdul Halik Hudu, we have a strong central line."

The return of Hudu adds depth and skill to GIF's midfield, marking a significant development for the club.