Gifty Oware Mensah elected Women's representative on GFA Executive Council

Gifty Oware-Mensah, Chief Executive of Berry Ladies, has been elected as the Women's representative on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council.

This significant achievement occurred as all 20 Women's Premier League clubs cast their votes in favour of her candidacy at the 2023 GFA Elective Congress in Tamale.

Gifty Oware-Mensah's election marks a notable transition in leadership, as she takes over from the veteran Madam Habiba Atta Forson. Her unanimous election reflects the trust and confidence placed in her leadership and vision for women's football in Ghana.

As the new Women's representative on the GFA Executive Council, Gifty Oware-Mensah is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of women's football in the country. Her election reinforces the commitment to promoting and advancing women's football within the Ghanaian football landscape.

With this decisive mandate, Gifty Oware-Mensah assumes her responsibilities with the collective support of the Women's Premier League clubs, signalling a promising era for women's football in Ghana under her leadership.