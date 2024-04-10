"Give your all and the support will come"- Samuel Inkoom advises Black Stars players

Former Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoo, has revealed how the Black Stars can get back the love of the fans following the decline in support for the senior national team.

In recent times, the youth nationals teams and the Black Queens have received massive affection from fans in the West African country.

The Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium were fully packed during the Africa Games for matches involving the Black Satellites and the Black Princesses.

According Inkoom, fans of the national team will support the team when they start doing well.

"They can't do it alone without Ghanaians. Let me give you an example, the Princesses in the final game, the U20. Look at the stadium, the atmosphere. They can't do this without Ghanaians," he told GH One TV.

"I want to use this opportunity to tell the national team and the players as well, if they give everything out on the pitch, Ghanaians will support them," he added.

Inkoom continued: "At the end of the day we have to motivate them. I remember in our time, even training at the Accra Sports Stadium and the stadium is full."