Gladson Awako returns to Great Olympics

Great Olympics have re-signed midfielder Gladson Awako who recently parted ways with rivals Hearts of Oak SC.

The 33-year-old midfielder, known for his skill and leadership on the field, has joined Great Olympics on a free transfer ahead of the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Awako's return to Great Olympics comes after he departs from Hearts of Oak, where he initially joined in August 2021 amid controversial conversations between the two clubs.

The experienced midfielder's decision to rejoin his former club is expected to bring a wealth of experience and talent to Great Olympics.

Having captained the Black Satellites and represented various national teams, including Ghana, Awako has a proven track record both locally and internationally.

His career includes stints with clubs such as Hearts of Lions, Wa All Stars, Brekum Chelsea, Don Bosco, Phoenix Rising in the USA, and Recreativo Huelva in Spain.

He also featured for TP Mazambe in the past.

Great Olympics, currently in the 12th position in the league standings, aim to leverage Awako's skills to climb the table and make a strong push for success in the remaining fixtures of the season.

The addition of the 2009 U-20 World Cup winner is expected to significantly boost the team's midfield strength and overall performance.