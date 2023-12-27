Glid Otanga content with personal performance despite Hearts of Oak's struggles

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga has expressed satisfaction with his performances this season despite the team's current struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

The former champions find themselves in the 11th position on the table with 18 points after 16 games.

Otanga, a key player for Hearts of Oak, has featured in 13 games so far this season, missing the first two matches against Real Tamale United and Bofoakwa Tano.

Assessing his contributions to the team this season, Otanga highlighted his satisfaction while emphasising the importance of the team's overall performance.

"What is important for me is the performance of my team. I can play well but if my team is not performing well, I can’t be happy, but I can say I am happy because what I’m doing is normal for me and my team. After missing the first two games, I think I was able to pick up." he told ghanasportspage.com.

The midfielder's focus on the collective success of the team reflects his commitment to contributing positively to Hearts of Oak's overall performance. Despite personal contentment, Otanga remains aware of the team's challenges and the need for improvement.

Hearts of Oak are gearing up for a crucial match in match week 17 of the Ghana Premier League, facing Bechem United.