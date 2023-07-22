GNPC commissions Adenta Astroturf, hands over facility to Municipal Assembly

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has commissioned the newly built Astroturf pitch in the Adentan Municipal Assembly.

At a short ceremony in Adenta on Friday morning, members of the corporation handed over the facility to the Adentan Municipal Assembly as part of their corporate social responsibility.

GNPC have been involved in the building of several astroturfs in the country. On Thursday, the government agency were in Sekyere South to present another pitch.

“At GNPC, we recognize that sports and the development of sporting facilities in communities do not only provide young Ghanaians with an avenue to display their talents or sharpen them into becoming professionals, but also help in the development of their character; moulding them into responsible, disciplined members of society,” said Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, Executive Director of GNPC Foundation.

The Atroturf is to serve as a recreational facility for the people of Adenta as well as a breeding ground for talents in the district.