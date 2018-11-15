Goalkeeper Felix Annan underlines Asante Kotoko ambitions ahead of Africa campaign

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has underlined what the team must do to ensure they make an impact in their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will aiming to hoist the flag of Ghana high as they are the only representatives from the West African nation to compete in CAF’s second-tier inter club competition.

Coach C.K Akunnor’s men have been paired against the winners of the Cameroon FA Cup champions in the first game of the preliminary round - which expected to come off on November 28.

In an interview with Kickgh.com, agile custodian of the Kumasi-based side said they must play above their usual level to avoid the lackluster performances that saw them knocked out of the competition last term by Congolese side CARA Brazzaville.

“There’s a good feeling in camp right now, and we must do everything we can to bring smiles back to the faces of our fans. We must beat all the competitors to enhance our chances of going far in the competition and make our fans proud.” He told kickgh.com

“We need to take very opposition seriously if we can attain this goal. We don’t need to underestimate or overestimate them because the football map in the country has changed and there are no minnows in the game. We will bounce back stronger than before.”