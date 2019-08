Goalkeeper Razak Brimah kept a clean sheet on his league debut for Linares Deportivo in the Spanish Tercera Division on Sunday.

The former Ghana No.1 was at his quality best with his saves and composure to contribute to the win.

Linares Deportivo recorded a 2-0 success over Mancha Real at home.

Brimah was playing his first competitive match in two years after terminating his contract with South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.