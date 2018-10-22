Godfred Donsah makes return from injury to warm bench for Bologna in draw with Torino

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah returned from injury to warm the bench for Bologna in their 2-2 draw with Torino.

It was the midfielder's first appearance on the bench for the Gialoblu since suffering two months ago.

The 22-year-old fractured his fibula during Filipo Inzaghi side's pre-season training in Austria.

He was named in the 23-man squad for the match against Torino but could not climb off the bench as the game ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

The former Cagliari midfielder could taste some minutes for the side when they engage US Sassuolo on matchday 10 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday, October 28.