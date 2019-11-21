Godsway Donyoh set to leave Nordsjaelland in January

Ghanaian footballer, Godsway Donyoh is set to leave Danish club Nordsjaelland in the January transfer window in search of more playing time.

The 25-year old has only made five appearances this season for the club and has scored one goal.

Nordsjaelland FC head coach, Flemming Pedersen has confirmed they are ready to accept offers for the attacker when the transfer window opens.

“Money doesn't matter to Godsway. We are dealing with a player who has served his military service in FC North Zealand, and if he wants to leave for January, then we will help as best we can”, she told tipsbladet.dk.

He has played 81 games and scored 25 goals in the FC Nordsjaelland since January 2016.