Godwin Ablordey dedicates first win to predecessor Jimmy Cobblah

Acting head coach of King Faisal Godwin Ablordey says all the credit for his side’s 3-2 victory over Karela United on Wednesday, March 29 2023 must be given to their immediate past coach, Jimmy Cobblah.

Faisal fell behind to Emmanuel Owusu Boakye's goal for the visitors on 41 minutes but restored parity two minutes later through Samuel Kusi.

Abdul Latif shot the “Insha Allah” boys into the lead after recess on 61 minutes. Bature scored their third to double their advantage.

Nketiah pulled one back for the visitors but Ablordey’s boys held on to secure a crucial win over Karela.

Ablordey who was the assistant to Cobblah before the latter was fired by the club a few days ago paid tribute to him after full time.

He told StarTimes: “Let me acknowledge my coach Jimmy Cobblah. He is not here but all that we are doing we worked with him. I took the team just three, four days and we’ve won today so I’m not going to take the credit. I’m going to dedicate this game to Jimmy Cobblah because he has worked a lot here. I appreciate what he has done and I have learnt a lot from him.

“Coach, this is your game. I have won this game for you so be happy wherever you are.”

By Suleman Asante