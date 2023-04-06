GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Godwin Ablordey reveals King Faisal’s ‘biggest problem’

Published on: 06 April 2023
Godwin Ablordey

King Faisal No. 2 Godwin Ablordey has disclosed that his greatest worry is his side’s inability to convert the numerous chances they create.

Ablordey was left frustrated as his team was wasteful in front of goal in their goalless draw against Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 2023.

“I think that’s the problem. We created and we’ve been missing chances. This is our biggest problem that we have in the team. We’re still working on it because we created all the chances in the first half,” Ablordey told StarTimes at full time.

“I think our defense and the goalkeeper; they are doing a marvelous job. Our biggest problem is what I told from the starting: the striking role, the scoring of the goals. That’s our biggest problem”, he added.

 By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
