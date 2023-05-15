Godwin Ablordey says his players have made him proud by reaching FA Cup final

King Faisal No. 2 Godwin Ablordey has revealed that he feels proud his team has made it to the MTN FA Cup final after edging out Nsoatreman.

Faisal earned a hard fought 3-2 win over Nsoatreman at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday in a keenly contested game.

Despite falling behind to an Nsoatreman spot kick expertly taken by Samuel Ofori in the 9th minute, Baba Yahaya restored parity by scoring for Faisal in the 35th minute.

Frimpong Boateng's half volley found the back of the net to put Faisal in the lead in the 44th minute.

After recess, Kwame Nana Junior levelled for Nsoatreman on 55 minutes but Samuel Adom Antwi restored Faisal's lead in the 64th minute which was enough to earn them a spot in the final.

Ablordey told StarTimes: "I'm very very happy because when we went to the press conference I told them something and they've made me proud. They've made it for me."

The Insha Allah Boys will aim to lay hands on the coveted trophy when they play Dreams on June 17 2023.

By Suleman Asante