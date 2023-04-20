Godwin Attram commends Ghana FA for appointing experienced coaches for youth teams

Former Ghana U-17 star Godwin Attram has commended the Ghana Football Association for appointing experienced coaches to lead youth national teams in Ghana.

Godwin Atrram himself who was a silver medalist at the 1997 U-17 world championship is an assistant coach to Ibrahim Tanko, for the Black Meteors who are preparing to compete in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Former Ghana internationals Laryea Kingston and Jacob Nettey, have also been assigned to assist coach Abdul Karim Zito for the Black Starlets, with former Black Stars shot-stopper Fatawu Dauda appointed as goalkeeper's trainer for the Black Satellites which now have Samuel Boadu as the head coach.

Godwin Attram believes that these appointments among others will offer the youth teams a great deal of development.

“The coaches that the Ghana Football Association is bringing on board now will help the nation.

“Because playing football for almost 20 years outside the country, you can’t tell me that if the person will get it wrong if wants to coach passionately.

“It will help the nation to develop the young kids and bring them up to the Black Stars.

“I will really applaud the FA again for having this kind of thought in their mind, bringing in coaches who have really been into football and have the passion to be a coach to support the country with the new and some of the senior coaches supporting and I believe the future is going to be bright for Ghana.” Godwin Attram told Radio Gold Sports