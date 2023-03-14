Gold Stars-Hearts of Oak clash proves Ghana Premier League still attractive

The fans turned out in their numbers to watch the Ghana Premier League game between Bibiani Gold Stars and Hearts of Oak at the Dun's Park in Daboase on Saturday.

The usual fans have not being attending games at the various venues due to the poor standard of the league among other factors can be disputed following the massive turnout at the Dun's Park.

Hearts of Oak were going into the game after beating arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium by a lone goal to win the President Cup and three points on match day 20.

Bibiani Gold Stars yet to record a win against Hearts of Oak since their promotion to the top-flight was a mouth watering fixture for the fans as they yearn to watch and support their team in this epic clash.

The Hearts of Oak Supporters group led by its chairman Elvis Herman Hesse also for the first time bused its supporters from the capital to Bibiani to support the team in this game.

Thank you for coming out in numbers to support us Miners! 👆#BetPawaPremierLeague #Miners pic.twitter.com/dcjSIPSBUx — Bibiani GoldStars SC (@GoldStarsSc) March 11, 2023

Thus one may ask about the frequent criticisms and discussions on why fans are not attending or watching premier league games after the massive turnouts recorded at some of these venues over the weekend.

It may be agreed some venues such as Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Sports Stadium may record low turn out due to the economic activities in those areas and other factors.

However in the hinterlands, towns and villages were Premier League action happens, the fans turn in their numbers to support their teams especially when the Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are visiting.

There is no apathy for the league as it has been propagated by some section of the media and fans.

Just that games in the major cities are facing some major challenges which has to do with marketing, promotion, economic challenges among others.

Bibiani Gold Stars have reportedly earned an impressive GH₵52,000 from gate proceeds during their recent Ghana Premier League match against Accra Hearts of Oak, which ended in a 1-1 draw.