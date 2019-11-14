GOOD NEWS: Ghana’s Alhassan Wakaso makes Vitória de Guimarães training return after SIX-months out with horror knee injury

Vitória de Guimarães have been boosted by the return of Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso for the remainder of the season.

Wakaso has not featured for the club since picking a red card in their 2-2 stalemate with CD Nacional in May.

The season ended shortly thereafter and while everyone went on vacation, the Ghanaian stayed a few more days in Guimarães to undergo treatment because he had knee pains that, despite bothering and requiring extra effort, were never preventive of giving his contribution to the team.

The 27-year-old earlier this week returned to training for the first time this season.

However, it is still early to pinpoint a date for a return to competition, but this development can and should be seen as a giant step in a long recovery process following right knee surgery.

Wakaso was ever-present for the Eagles last term — making 30 appearances and tallying 2 goals.