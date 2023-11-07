Government committed to developing women's football, says Ghana Sports Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the development of women's football in Ghana.

He made this commitment during a meeting with the Women's Division at the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association.

The purpose of the meeting was to present the Women's Football Strategy (2023-2026) to the minister and officially introduce the strategy's logo and mascot, named "Asantewaa."

The delegation from the Ghana Football Association included Ama Brobey Williams, Head of the Women's Desk at the Technical Directorate, former Ghana player and Black Princesses assistant coach Anita Owiredu-Mintah, and Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association.

Minister Mustapha Ussif highlighted the government's recognition of the need to invest in women's football development. He cited the construction of over 152 Astro Turf pitches across the country, making sporting facilities accessible to women and girls from the grassroots level to senior high school.

He also praised the performance of Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the CAF Women's Champions League, emphasizing the government's and the Ghana Football Association's support for women's football.

The minister expressed his belief that with the right investments and support, Ghana's women's team can achieve significant success, including potential participation in the Women's World Cup.

"The vision is to ensure that every District in Ghana has basic sporting facilities, especially for football," Minister Mustapha Ussif stated. "We will continue to work to ensure the development of football in all aspects."

This commitment reflects the government's dedication to fostering the growth of women's football in the country.