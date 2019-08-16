Grace Adams: Former Black Princesses skipper signs for Nigerian side Rivers Angels

Former Black Princesses skipper Grace Adams has signed a one-year deal with three-time Nigerian Women’s league champions Rivers Angels FC.

Adams joins the club from University of South Florida Women’s Soccer team after her scholarship program ended in late last year.

“I’m very happy to be here, I know Angels are a great club and the expectations are high. My main aim is to help the club to win more trophies and maintain our position in the league as leaders”, Adams said.

Rivers Angels FC currently sit on top of the zone A table with 7 points in the zoned league and the inclusion of the Black Queens winger Adams gives coach Edwin Okon’s side a brighter chance of clinching the title.

Grace Adams has been preparing with her teammates towards the commencement of the second round of the ongoing women’s league.