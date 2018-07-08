Graham Potter unsure of Ghana forward Jordan Ayew's future at Swansea

New Swansea City manager Graham Potter admits he is unsure of Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew's future at the club following interests from Fulham and Celtic.

The 26 year old forward has been on the radar of the Premier League returnees, who had an initial bid of around 8 million pounds rejected by Swansea.

Jordan Ayew has began preseason with the Welsh Club despite the speculations surrounding his future and the departure of Portuguese manager Carlos Carvajal.

Meanwhile, manager Graham Potter who is expected to lead the club to a quick return to the top flight is not sure if he is going to have the services of the club's top scorer last season, Jordan Ayew.

“There is an interest in those two players. They have proved themselves at Premier League level but they are both aware of the situation and that any deal has to be right for us,” he said, as quoted by WalesOnline.

“They have been very respectful of that and their attitude and response has been good but it is ongoing. It is hard to predict (if they could still be here at the start of the season) and would be unfair for me to speculate.”

He added: “At the moment, Ayew and Mawson are here and they have been great. I don’t think everything can be fixed in one go, it would be unrealistic to say that. We have to make the right decisions, and not quick and easy ones.

“We have to be responsible. We have a short-term need to be competitive in the Championship, but there is also a longer-term rebuilding process.”