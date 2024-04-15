Granit Xhaka reveals Ghanaian connection in heartfelt tribute to African culture

Switzerland and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Granit Xhaka, has shared a touching revelation about his deep bond with African culture, shedding light on his close friendship with a Ghanaian individual, amid speculation linking the connection to his former Arsenal teammate, Thomas Partey.

During a moment of reflection following Bayer Leverkusen's triumph in securing the German Bundesliga title, Xhaka expressed his affinity for African culture and people, citing his upbringing and cherished relationships.

"I grew up with a lot of African people. One of my best friends, he is from Ghana and Togo. I love the culture, the mentality, how kind they are to other people. We grew up like this with a lot of respect,” Xhaka shared.

The revelation underscores Xhaka's profound appreciation for the warmth and values instilled in him through his interactions with African friends and colleagues.

Notably, his close camaraderie with Thomas Partey during their tenure at Arsenal has drawn attention to their enduring friendship.

Xhaka's career trajectory has also seen him collaborate with esteemed African talents, including Nigerian striker Victor Boniface and Nigerian winger Nathan Tella, currently teammates at Bayer Leverkusen.

The midfielder's heartfelt tribute serves as a testament to the enduring bonds forged through mutual respect and shared experiences, resonating with the spirit of unity and camaraderie across cultures.