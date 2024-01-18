Great Olympics and  coach Annor Walker part ways

Great Olympics has officially announced the departure of head coach Annor Walker.

The mutual parting of ways was revealed through the club's official social media channels on Thursday, January 18, 2024, stating, "Not all marriages are meant to last, and this is no exceptionâ€¦Thank You, Sir Daniel Annor Walker."

The decision to part ways comes in the wake of the club's dissatisfaction with the inconsistent performance displayed under Walker's leadership during the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Great Olympics expressed gratitude to Annor Walker and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Assistant coach Jimmy Corbblah has been appointed to manage the team temporarily as they prepare for the second half of the season. The club, currently in 12th place on the league table with 21 points after 17 games, deemed this coaching change necessary for the team's progress.

