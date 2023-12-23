Great Olympics coach Annor Walker blames Hearts of Oak draw on his team’s attacking woes

Great Olympics tactician, Annor Walker has attributed their goalless drawn match against city rivals, Hearts of Oak to his team’s attacking shortcomings.

The Ga Mashie derby, which was the matchday 16 opener of the Ghana Premier League was played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday evening due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Olympics target man, Michael Osei didn’t cause the Hearts defense as the latter did a good job on him and the striker didn’t get the needed reinforcement. Osei’s indecision sometimes accounted for his inability to score against the Phobians.

Walker’s side have now failed to score in their last six matches. He told StarTimes at full time: “I will say our attack wasn’t the way I want or the way it should be. You can see, it’s only Michael Osei. And also, when he gets the ball, he needed support.

“â€¦In actual fact, I will attribute this my draw to my attackers.”

Great Olympics are away to Real Tamale United for their next match.

By Suleman Asante