Great Olympics coach Annor Walker expresses disappointment after 'very painful' defeat to Legon Cities

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has conveyed his disappointment following his team's home defeat against Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

The Dade Boys suffered a 2-0 loss in the week 13 fixture, held at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Monday.

Relocating to Sogakope due to the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics faced a challenging match against Legon Cities, who secured the victory with goals from Kwabena Boateng and Joseph Mireku. The win marked Legon Cities' return to form after a six-game winless streak.

Expressing his frustration in the aftermath of the match, Coach Annor Walker stated, "I'm really disappointed with this defeat, and what makes it worse is losing at home. It's a very painful defeat."

As the Ghana Premier League progresses, Great Olympics currently holds the 10th position on the table with 16 points, while Legon Cities sits in the 13th position with 15 points after participating in 13 matches this season.

The defeat serves as a setback for Great Olympics, and Walker will be looking to regroup the team for upcoming fixtures to regain momentum in the league.