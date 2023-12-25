Great Olympics coach Annor Walker hopes to end first round in a ‘good position’

Great Olympics tactician, Annor Walker is optimistic of ending the first round of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League in a respectable position.

The Dade Boys currently occupy 11th position on the league standings on 21 points after their goalless drawn game against city rivals, Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, December 22 2023.

Walker’s side have a game in hand even though the first round ends next weekend when they travel to Tamale to play RTU.

Walker told StarTimes: “I believe I will be among the first 6, 7, 8 there before the league ends. Though I have one outstanding but all the same I want a good position before the end of the first round.”

