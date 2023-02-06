Great Olympics defender Jamal Deen Haruna joins Raufoss IL in Norway

Great Olympics defender Jamal Deen Haruna has joined Norwegian side Raufoss IL Football.

The 23-year-old joins the Yellow and Black on a three year deal as a free agent.

The center-back moves to Europe to continue with his development in the Norwegian second division.

“Jamal is a very exciting player, who could become important for us at Raufoss Football in the years to come. We look forward to getting to know each other even better and to continue working together in the future!“ Jørgen Wålemark, head coach Raufoss Football said on the signing of the Ghanaian defender.

The affable Ghanaian spent his youth at Tudu Mighty Jets, an academy team, before moving on to Legon Cities and Great Olympics, both top division/premier league clubs. All these clubs belong to the capital Accra

Raufoss IL Football are still in preseason towards the 2022/23 OBOS-ligaen which commences in April this year.