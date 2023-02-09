Great Olympics midfielder Frimpong Boateng joins King Faisal on loan

Midfielder Frimpong Boateng has rejoined King Faisal from Great Olympics.

The ex-King Faisal player returns to Kumasi after a difficult spell in the capital with Accra Great Olympics.

Boateng will spend the rest of the season with the In Sha Allah boys as he seeks to get more play time at King Faisal.

Having thrived with former striker Kwame Peprah in the 2020/21 season, Boateng joined Olympics in August 2021.

However, struggles to impress the technical team has seen him make few appearances for the former Ghanaian champions.

This season, Boateng played only one game for Great Olympics, coming off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars.

He will join the team in training this week ahead of their game against Real Tamale United.

Boateng is expected to help King Faisal avoid the drop in the ongoing campaign.