Great Olympics tactician Annor Walker ‘disappointed’ after Hearts of Oak stalemate

Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has expressed his disappointment after their goalless draw match against city rivals, Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday evening.

The Ga Mashie derby which was also a befitting opener for matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League had to be played in Kumasi due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both teams had to share the spoils in an enthralling encounter as they failed to convert their goal-scoring chances.

The Dade Boys have now failed to win in their last six matches and it was their second consecutive goalless draw which has left their coach unhappy and disappointed.

Walker told StarTimes at full time: “I will say I’m not happy with the second draw that I’ve had this afternoon or this evening. Seriously, I’m really disappointed as a coach for my boys.”

Olympics are in 11th position on the league standings with 18 points and they are away to Real Tamale United for their next match.

By Suleman Asante