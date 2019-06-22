Greater Accra Division Two Special Competition: Ernest Adiwoh bags brace as four-star Emmanuel FC see off Sakora FC

Emmanuel FC proved too strong for Sakora FC as they thump them 4-0 in the opening fixture of the Greater Accra Division Two Special Competition on Saturday morning.

The competition is organized for teams in the Greater Accra region in a bid to keep them competitive ahead of next season’s league campaign.

The Acting RFA chairman, Godwin Gabriel Kwao performed the official kick off to commence the tournament.

On the business side of the competition, Emmanuel FC started the match brightly and deservedly shot into the lead with just 7 minutes on the clock through live-wire Ernest Adiwoh.

The Teshie-based outfit quickly extended their advantage two minutes later courtesy Adiwoh

Samuel Anim Darko put the game beyond Sakora FC before Abraham Nissi sealed the victory with a bullet strike in 65th minute.

The win ensured Emmanuel FC temporarily jump to the summit of Group 2A table with three points ahead of group opponents Ga Dangbe and Kingdom FC who will square off later in the day.

Emmanuel FC, who tasted glory in the maiden edition of the Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup last month and the Betway Easter Gala, will be gunning to add this competition’s title to their trophy cabinet.