Greater Accra FA chairman Samuel Aboabiri appointed head of African Schools Football Championship Committee

Chairman of the Greater Accra Football Association, Samuel Aboabiri has been appointed the head of the African Schools Football Championship Committee.

The Executive Council member will lead Ghana’s organization, planning and participation in the continental schools championship which is the brainchild of Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Michael Ntow Ayeh, a Deputy Regional Physical Education and Coordinator of the Ghana Education Service will be the Vice Chairman, while Eric Opoku, the Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Heroes serves as a Member of the Committee.

The African Schools Football Championship is a competition solely for Boys and Girls in Junior High Schools. The last edition of the competition in WAFU Zone B was held in Togo last year.

The Committee is expected to work with the Competitions Department of the Ghana Football Association to ensure that Ghana is well-represented at the tournament.