The Greater Accra leg for the National U15 scouting exercise will start tomorrow, Monday 18 November, 2019 at the Asamoah Gyan Sports complex and Tema Sports Stadium.

The technical handlers will use two days to select talented kids from the capital

Head coach Samuel Boadu and his assistants Bismark Kobby Mensah and Isaac Amoako will be assessing the prospects concurrently at the two venues.

They have already toured Western/Central Regions, Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Upper West & East.