Guinean forward Naby Keita leaves Asante Kotoko

Agent of Guinean forward Naby Laye Keita has confirmed the striker has left Asante Kotoko.

Reports were rife that the Porcupine Warriors have parted ways with six players, including the former AC Horoya forward.

However, the club denied such reports but agent of the player, Mr. Gyansi Juantuah has revealed the player is no more with the Reds.

"He's met the management and they've parted ways with him but I'm very proud of him for his achievement at Kotoko" Mr Juantuah told Kumasi FM.

Naby Keita joined the Kumasi based club ahead of the start of the CAF Confederation Cup and excelled during some friendlies games.

But failed to replicate the preseason form in the competition, allowing Sogne Yacouba to reclaim the starting berth after playing the opening game against Karibangi Sharks in Kenya.