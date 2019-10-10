Hamburg SV coach Dietar Hecking provides injury return date for Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung

Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung is expected to return to full fitness in two weeks following a thigh problem.

The 25-year-old sustained thigh strain during Hamburg 2-2 stalemate against Jahn Regensburg last month and has been out of action since then.

"This week he will train individually with Sebastian Capel [Rehab coach]," said coach Dieter Hecking, adding that "next week he should get into the team training."

The German-born Ghanaian defender has been struggling with injuries over the past few years but has been free from complaints for nearly two months - becoming a key cog in Hamburg’s defensive backline.

He has played seven matches as Humburg sit top of Bundesliga 2 table.