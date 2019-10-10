GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Hamburg SV coach Dietar Hecking provides injury return date for Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung

Published on: 10 October 2019

Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung is expected to return to full fitness in two weeks following a thigh problem.

The 25-year-old sustained thigh strain during Hamburg 2-2 stalemate against Jahn Regensburg last month and has been out of action since then.

"This week he will train individually with Sebastian Capel [Rehab coach]," said coach Dieter Hecking, adding that "next week he should get into the team training."

The German-born Ghanaian defender has been struggling with injuries over the past few years but has been free from complaints for nearly two months - becoming a key cog in Hamburg’s defensive backline.

He has played seven matches as Humburg sit top of Bundesliga 2 table.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments