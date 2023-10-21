Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei eyes ‘slim’ Europa spot ahead of Djurgarden showdown

Hammarby IF defender Nathaniel Adjei has indicated that only a victory over Djurgarden would keep their European dreams alive.

The Bajens' chances of earning a Europa League spot the following season are very slender.

With four games remaining in the season, Hammarby are eleven points behind Hacken BK, the third-place team.

On matchday 27, the Stockholm-based team will host Djurgarden at the Tele2 Arena in a match that Nathaniel Adjei has deemed a "must win" because of where both teams are in the race for the final European slot.

Given Djurgarden's recent results, Marti Cifuentes lads' chance to play in Europe next season looks to be in jeopardy.

“We have to prevail in this game. Winning that game will put us on the right track, even though our mission is practically unachievable,” Adjei told Hammarby TV

“We've already defeated them this season, so I'm optimistic, but as I mentioned, it won't be simple because both teams are competing for a Europa ticket.”

Adjei was among the scorers when Hammarby defeated Djurgarden in a seven-goal thriller during the first round of the season.

With three games remaining, Hammarby can cut the deficit between the two teams to three with a victory.

Adjei, who has had a fantastic campaign, is probably going to start in the starting lineup for Sunday's pivotal match.

The Ghana youth guardsman has one goal in seventeen (17) appearances in the Swedish Allsvenskan for Hammarby so far this term.