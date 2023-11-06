Hammarby IF rising star Nathaniel Adjei named MoTM against IFK Värnamo

In-form Ghanaian youngster Nathaniel Adjei was adjudged the best player during Hammarby IF scoreless draw with IFK Värnamo in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

The goalless draw against IFK Värnamo on matchday 29 crushed Hammarby IF's hopes of finishing the season with a ticket to Europe.

The Bajens went into the game at the Finnvedsvallen without a substantive coach following Marti Cifuentes' departure to join Queens Park Rangers of the English Championship.

Even without their Spanish coach, Hammarby gave it their all, but they were unable to register a victory as a resolute IFK Värnamo squad held them to a draw.

In the aftermath of the match, Nathaniel Adjei was named the Most Valuable Player for his hugely impressive performance.

His rating of 7.9 was just marginally higher than that of his defensive partner, Mads Fenger who clocked 7.8.

The awards is the 21-year-old’s fourth of the campaign since making his senior debut this term.

He is being strongly linked to a move to Scotland as Rangers and Celtic are reportedly squabbling over his signature.

Adjei has represented Hammarby 20 times in the Swedish top-flight this season.