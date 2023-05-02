Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies to meet in Women’s Premier League final for fifth time

Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies are set to face off once again in the final play-off of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League after winning their respective zonal leagues.

Hasaacas Ladies won the southern zone championship by defeating Faith Ladies 1-0 in their final match, while Ampem Darkoa claimed the northern zone title for the sixth consecutive time with a convincing 5-0 victory over Ashtown Ladies.

Hasaacas relied on their experience to secure the win and retain the title they first won in the 2012-2013 season, with Burkinabe player Fatoumata Tamboura scoring the crucial goal in the 74th minute.

The win means they will meet Ampem Darkoa in the final play-off for the third consecutive time, with Ampem Darkoa retaining their title after defeating Ashtown Ladies 5-0.

It will be the fifth time the two sides have met in the WPL final playoff since their first encounter in 2015 to determine the national champions.

Ampem Darkoa are the reigning champions and will be confident of retaining their crown.