Hasaacas Ladies announce signing of midfielder Vivian Antwi

Published on: 26 January 2024
Hasaacas Ladies have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Vivian Antwi. 

The Takoradi-born player joined the Ghana Women's Premier League giants after ending her stay with Northern Ladies.

Antwi is expected to add some creative spark to the former champions as they look to reclaim their title from Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

"Hasaacas Ladies is proud to welcome Vivian Antwi, a talented and promising attacking midfielder, to our team. Vivian, a 20-year-old Ghanaian player, brings with her a wealth of skills and a burning passion for the game," wrote Hasaacas Ladies, confirming her arrival.

Hasaacas Ladies sit top of the league in the Southern Zone at the end of the first round.

The Ghanaian club were the first team to represent the country at the CAF Women's Champions League, reaching the final  in their maiden appearance.

