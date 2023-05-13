GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hasaacas Ladies goalie Grace Banwaa adjudged Goalkeeper of The Season

Published on: 13 May 2023
Hasaacas Ladies shot stopper Grace Boadu Banwaa has won the Goalkeeper of The Season award for the 2022/23 Women's Premier League.

Banwaa was in post for Hasaacas in all their 18 games of the campaign keeping a record 8 clean sheets and conceding 13 goals.

Despite her side losing out on the league title when they clashed with Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Friday May 12 at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Banwaa proved she deserved the award as she was fantastic in post.

Banwaa beat Evelyn Yeboah of Army Ladies and Farahama Ziblim of Prisons Ladies to win the award.

By Suleman Asante

 

