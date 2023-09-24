GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hasaacas Ladies sign former FIFA U17 WWC golden boot winner Abdulai Mukarama

Published on: 24 September 2023
Hasaacas Ladies have announced the signing of Ghanaian female football star Abdulai Mukarama. 

The 20-year-old joins the Ghana Women's Premier League giants on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Mukarama returns to Ghana after completing her education in the United States and having a short stint in Spain with Deportivo Alaves.

"Hasaacas Ladies Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Ghanaian International Striker, Mukarama Abdulai. Mukarama Abdulai has penned down a deal with us running till the end of 2024/25 football season," wrote the club, confirming her arrival.

Mukarama shot to prominence in 2018 after lead the Black Maidens to the quarter final of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay.

She has scored 21 goals for both the U17 and U20 teams of Ghana.

His move to Hasaacas Ladies is seen as a huge coup for the club as they seek to wrestle back the Women's Premier League title they lost to Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

