Hat-trick hero Shafiu Mumuni named Man of the Match in Ghana's win over Ivory coast

Black Stars B captain Shafiu Mumuni was named Man of the Match in Ghana's 3-1 win over Ivory Coast in the WAFU Cup of Nations semi-final after netting a hat-trick.

The AshantiGold skipper became the first person to score three goals in one match in the history of the tournament.

He snatched the go-ahead goal before the half time whistle by firing home after a goalmouth melee.

His second goal in the match was recorded in the very first minute of the second half after heading in an Augustine Okrah cross from the right.

Five minutes into the second stanza, Mumuni was at hand again to score his third-a header from inside the box after a prosaic delivery from Latif Anabila to paralyse the Ivorians from staging a comeback.

Mumuni has scored fourth goals in this year's tournament.