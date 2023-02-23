"He didn't give me an inch"- West Ham forward Michail Antonio on facing Mohammed Salisu

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has named Mohammed Salisu as the toughest defender he has faced in the English Premier League.

Salisu, who joined the Saints from Real Valladolid in 2020, has become one of the best centre-backs in the English Premier League.

Despite the struggles of Southampton this season, Salisu has found was of nullifying some of the most in the league.

"Salisu, he is a rash. He is like all over you. He didn't give me an inch. He was all over me," said Antonio to the Footballers Football Podcast.

The Saints held the Hammers in their first game this season at the St Mary's.

Salisu missed Southampton's last game against Chelsea after suffering a minor knock in training before the trip to Stamford Bridge.

"Unfortunately, Sali felt something in training yesterday and cannot be with us today," said manager Ruben Selles.

The 23-year-old was one of Ghana's best players at the World Cup in Qatar last year.